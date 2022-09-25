Meghan Markle said ‘in-laws are never easy,’ and royals are helping

Meghan feels much secure in the US.

It’s challenging for someone like her to strike the appropriate balance.

The rest of the Royal Family is making a tremendous effort to make her feel valued.

The complexities of Meghan Markle’s connection with the royal family should be understood, it is advised.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, the star of Changing Rooms, offers his perspective on the Sussexes and their conflict with the British family.

Meghan feels much secure in the US, he told media: “They must consider how much time they will spend in the UK, but it appears that they will spend the foreseeable future primarily in the US.

“In contrast to being over here, Meghan clearly feels safer there since it better captures who she is and her personality.

On the one side, we are really supportive, but on the other, we expect royalty to be good value and work hard for us. It’s complex over here; we’re kind of odd.

Added him: “I believe it’s challenging for someone like her to strike the appropriate balance, but the major development we can all observe is that the rest of the Royal Family is making a tremendous effort to make her feel valued and that she is a part of what is occurring.

“When you think back on all the towing and hurling, they’ve made a valid argument that it was all speculation. We have no idea what was being said or said, and we have no idea whether or not others were making her feel welcome.

“However, it appears to me that she has always been welcomed. My goodness, having in-laws is never simple, but having royal in-laws, yeah, that’s complicated.”

