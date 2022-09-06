Meghan Markle shares gravity of marrying a royal family member

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling spoke about the yearning to be cherished.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed the criticisms she faced when her romance with Prince Harry first started.

She dismantled the sexist connotations of “spinster” and “old maid”.

The 43-year-old actress, writer, and producer were guests on Tuesday’s third edition of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, “The Stigma of Singleton,” which she hosted. Meghan is 41. The two dismantled the sexist connotations of “spinster” and “old maid,” as well as the long-standing, gendered pressure on women to be married. The Duchess of Sussex discussed the criticisms she faced when her romance with Prince Harry first started during their talk.

The Office alum Mindy Kaling spoke about the yearning to be cherished in her 2015 memoir Why Not Me?, and Meghan explained that she had her “personal experience” with the same feeling.

“When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky! He chose you!’ ” Meghan said.

“And at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like, ‘Well, I chose him too,’ ” she continued. “But thankfully, I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, ‘They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one, ’cause you chose me.’ “

“It’s gendered and it’s archetyped and it’s stereotyped… ‘You’re so lucky,’ ” she explained. “And it just feeds into this idea that you’re waiting for someone to tell you that you’re good enough, as opposed to knowing that you’re good enough on your own,” she added.

In November 2017, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, 37, announced their engagement. They started dating in July 2016. The couple welcomed their two children, son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, after getting married in a dreamy wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018.

