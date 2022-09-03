Meghan Markle should stay out of politics

Meghan have been told to stick to saving chicken and keep out of politics.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn criticism and have been told to “stick to saving chicken” and “keep out of politics.”

This is in reference to Prince Harry’s infamously hollow UN speech.

The clapback itself was written by a former window fitter and made fun of the couple’s political aspirations while making reference to infant Archie’s love of poultry.

The Sussex’s should stick to rescuing hens in Montecito, he said, and avoid getting involved in politics.

In an interview with media’ Dan Wootton, Meghan Markle’s half brother even made fun of Prince Harry for his address at the UN.

He said, “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anyone in the general public and then you start discussing about peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” over the course of the conversation.

