Meghan Markle slammed a ‘PR stunt’ as causing ‘havoc bts’

Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Meghan Markle has been labelled a “public relations disaster” who is “wreaking havoc behind the scenes for the Firm”.

Neil Sean, a royal analyst, issued this warning on his YouTube channel.

Before reaching his conclusion, he mentioned the cost of living and admitted, “We’ve got bigger problems”.

Mr Sean began by confessing, “What’s interesting here though is that not one national newspaper over here put Harry and Meghan on the front pages.”

“And this has created, well, havoc behind the scenes,” He went on to allege more.

“They thought that their return, particularly on a week where we’re picking a brand new British Prime Minister would have ensured that they were all cleared to make sure that their return was going to be the number one topic.”

“Now, a lot of people are saying: ‘They are popular, you know.’ Yes, they are. There’s no denying it. It’s a bit like a sort of soap opera, isn’t it? People can’t stop watching.”

Before reaching his conclusion, he mentioned the cost of living and admitted, “And the multi-line is they’re not carrying that as the lede story because they know the readers have moved on. We’ve got bigger problems, you know.”

