Meghan Markle threatened to publish “own memoir” against Firm

This revelation was made by Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor of The Sunday Times Royal Editor.

Meghan’s thinly disguised threats against the Royal Family were intended to be threatening, she said.

Meghan Markle’s thinly disguised threat against the Royal Family.

Advertisement

This revelation was made by Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah during an interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

The expert began by responding to Meghan’s barely disguised threats against the Royal Family, saying. “The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan’s interview with The Cut] …I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family.”

“[But] I think there’s a lot of eye-rolling, going, ‘We’re used to this by now’.”

“That phrase, ‘I have a lot to say until I don’t’ and, ‘I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking’… there was a very strong inference there.”

“And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, ‘when we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I’d left there’ – I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back.”

“She’s mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir.”

Advertisement

She even went on to say, “Most of their belongings were packed up a long time before they even left for Canada and America, so packing up was done.”

“Certainly when Eugenie lived there for a while with her husband and child, they had the run of the house.” “I think that most of Harry and Meghan’s belongings that remained, which weren’t many, were stored away. So I don’t think she came back and packed up the whole house… I read it as an opportunity for her to mention the journal.”

Advertisement Also Read Meghan Markle’s ‘lack of self-awareness is awful’ Meghan Markle's use of royal titles for books and interviews was questioned....