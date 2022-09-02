Meghan Markle was referred to as Prince Harry’s “Hollywood trophy wife”

Tina Lowe called Meghan Markle as Prince Harry’s Hollywood trophy wife.

Commentator Tina Lowe has referred to Meghan Markle as Prince Harry’s “Hollywood trophy wife” and has accused the Duchess of Sussex of “whining” about her life.

Writing for The Washington Examiner, Lowe attacked Meghan in light of her allegedly insulting recent interview with media and her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

According to Lowe, Meghan Markle never seems to be silent despite her constant complaints about being muted.

The B-list actress who formerly held the title of Duchess of Sussex, according to the author, “has officially whined about her royal in laws for longer time than she actually spent as a working royal less than two years, including a lengthy maternity break.”

She is currently complaining in The Cut about her miserable existence as a Hollywood trophy wife to a real prince, Lowe said.

