Edition: English
Meghan Markle will release 'her own' memoir?

Meghan Markle will release 'her own' memoir?

American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

  • Meghan Markle has sent royal analysts into a frenzy.
  • Speculations of her upcoming biography caught fans off guard.
  • Roya Nikkhah believes Meghan could write her own memoir.
Meghan Markle has sent royal analysts into a frenzy after speculations of her upcoming biography caught fans off guard.

In a recent interview, royal journalist Roya Nikkhah shared this perspective.

She started by stating, “The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan’s interview with The Cut] …I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family. But] I think there’s a lot of eye-rolling, going, ‘We’re used to this by now’.”

“That phrase, ‘I have a lot to say until I don’t’ and, ‘I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking’… there was a very strong inference there.”

She also said, “And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, ‘when we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I’d left there’ – I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back.”

“She’s mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir.”

“Most of their belongings were packed up a long time before they even left for Canada and America, so packing up was done. Certainly, when Eugenie lived there for a while with her husband and child, they had the run of the house.”

Before finishing he added, “I think that most of Harry and Meghan’s belongings that remained, which weren’t many, were stored away. So I don’t think she came back and packed up the whole house… I read it as an opportunity for her to mention the journal.”

