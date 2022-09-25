Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ staff ‘always ran’ to Prince William

New information sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides, who frequently sought a ‘pat on the back’ from Prince William.

Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, a new book published by Times, provides insights into these moments.

According to reporter Valentine Low, the most serious incident occurred just weeks before Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘barking’ orders and allegations at her.

According to an extract from the book, the Duchess allegedly said, “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”

Also Read Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grave On Saturday, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth's final resting...

Advertisement

After the aides’ alleged devastation subsided, it was Prince William who rushed to offer comfort and claimed, “I hope you’re OK? You’re doing a really good job.”

This claim comes shortly after Meghan Markle was blasted for allegedly ringing up her aides “every ten minutes” while they were out for dinner.

“I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry” an anonymous aide revealed, only to be met with a screaming Duchess who allegedly claimed, “I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?”