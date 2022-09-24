Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s ‘huge royal miscalculation’ revealed

  • Meghan Markle has been ridiculed for making a ‘miscalculation’ during her time in the Royal Family.
  • Royal biographer Daniela Elser issued insights in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.
  • Three-book series to be written about the royal family’s biggest mistakes.
Meghan Markle has been chastised for a shocking’miscalculation’ during her time as a member of the Royal Family.

Daniela Elser, a royal author and biographer, shared her thoughts in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

“There is a three-book series, with attached compendium, to be written about the royal family’s biggest mistakes,” she wrote.

“Since Her Majesty’s death, it has become clear that the British monarchy. An institution founded entirely on white male privilege, is on the verge of becoming a feminist powerhouse.”

And for Meghan, the decision to leave may have been a huge miscalculation. Leaving her out in the cold as Team Windsor takes the lead on gender equality.”

“How about Meghan, on the other side of the Atlantic, who has been a sensationally and impressively outspoken advocate for gender equality. Who used her first major outing as a future royal in 2018 to declare, ‘Women don’t need to find their voice, they have a voice.'”

They should be encouraged to use it.’ That is, the same woman who, years before her marriage, delivered a now-famous speech at a UN women’s conference and who, in 2020, appeared in a video with Gloria Steinem to discuss how women should be “linked, not ranked”?”

“Well… uh… see… Unfortunately, her work on this front isn’t exactly exploding.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle ‘believes’ she should have been paid for royal walkabouts
Meghan Markle ‘believes’ she should have been paid for royal walkabouts

Meghan disliked going on royal outings and meeting new people, according to...

