There is an unexpected discovery by Meghan Markle.

It is from a private diary from her time.

Royal Family should serve it as a “warning signal.”

According to a royal specialist, the unexpected discovery by Meghan Markle of a private diary from her time in the Royal Family should serve as a “warning signal” to the Royal Family.

When she visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee, The Duchess of Sussex discovered some of her old possessions at Frogmore Cottage, including a personal diary.

The revelation that Meghan uncovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must send caution signals to the Royal Family, according to royal expert Margaret Holder, who was speaking to The Sun about Meghan’s discovery.

A book on Meghan’s time in the royal family “offers a fantastic opportunity for settling scores, name people who offended her, and hitting back at a system she didn’t comprehend and was unwilling to learn,” according to the publication.

Holder continued, “She had enough time in the royal fold to acquire secrets, some of which were decades old, which may disgrace and hurt the Queen and her family but potentially make a fortune for Meghan.”

