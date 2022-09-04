Meghan needs Prince Harry to make people aware of her fame

Meghan Markle uses Prince Harry as prized possession in her podcast.

This discovery was made by royal analyst Charlotte Griffiths.

She added “Harry wasn’t pulling it off so well.

Advertisement

It has been criticized that Meghan Markle uses Prince Harry as a “prized possession” in her podcast to remind listeners of her initial claim to fame.

This discovery was made by royal analyst Charlotte Griffiths on a recent episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

They sort of need him and they don’t because he was supposed to be in the first Spotify series, and the first one did have a lot of him in, and clearly it was extremely staged, the expert claimed in response to Prince Harry’s cameo appearance in Meghan’s podcast.

She added, “Harry wasn’t pulling it off so well. Meghan can pull off scripted fairly well. I personally saw through it.”

So, in reality, I believe it to be the other way around. I believe she has essentially said, “Listen, you may have a walk on cameo.”

The expert continued, I think she’s like, you can just remind everyone why I’m famous and then keep your mouth shut. Before drawing a conclusion, she added, “I think you’re exposing us for being a bit false because you haven’t got your acting training.”

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to criticism Harry and Meghan appear to have addressed the criticism of their frequent...