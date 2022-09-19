Meghan requests ‘one-on-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan Markle asked for a private meeting with King Charles III.

She wants to “sort out the right from wrong”.

Meghan made a very gutsy decision.

Meghan Markle might be attempting to “clear the air” because the Duchess is said to have asked King Charles III to meet with her before she leaves for California.

Sensational claims about the Suits alum who appears to be aiming debate on important royal subjects in the meeting were made by a royal expert.

According to commentator Neil Sean’s, Meghan wants to mend fences with the 73-year-old king.

The expert stated that she allegedly wants a private meeting with King Charles III before they return to California.

This [request] was made in an official letter, per that reliable source, that’s how you write to the King, via his equerry, and of course it’s passed on, etc., he said.

Basically, Neil added, “according to this letter, she feels it would be an opportunity to sort out the right from wrong and explain some of the thinking behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.

“To be honest, we have no idea whether this will proceed. However, I believe Meghan made a very gutsy decision,” the commentator remarked.

