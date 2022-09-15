Meghan serve as calming force for Harry’s controversial exit church

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held hands as they exited Westminster Hall.

The Duke of Sussex likely needed Markle to be a calming factor during this difficult time, an expert told Newsround.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited the cathedral hand in hand after the Queen’s procession, which provoked outrage.

Advertisement

“Harry and Markle holding hands while exiting Westminster Hall is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever witnessed,” tweeted.

According to Nicole Moore, a body language specialist, the Suits alum functioned as a calming factor for the Duke of Sussex.

“Prince Harry likely truly needs Meghan there to support him, pull him forward and help him get through this difficult time,” the expert told.

“Their move to hold hands signifies that they put their personal relationship with each other above what anyone else thinks, even when doing so will incur backlash,” stated Moore. “The move can be summed up in one sentence — our love matters most, above all and we’re going to show it to each other no matter how inappropriate that looks to certain people.” Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry will celebrate his 38th birthday with Meghan Markle Today is Prince Harry's 38th birthday. He is still in mourning at...