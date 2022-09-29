Meghan Trainor recalls mom-shaming in NICU: “It sucked”

Meghan Trainor said she was mom-shamed while her son was in the NICU.

The singer said nurses blamed her antidepressant use for her son’s health concerns.

Trainor’s 16-month-old son, Riley, struggled to feed during his first month of life.

Meghan Trainor was mom-shamed while her son was in the NICU (NICU).

According to the media, the ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You’ singer said hospital nurses blamed her antidepressant use for her son’s health concerns.

In a new interview with Romper, Meghan Trainor, 28, said her 16-month-old son Riley spent time in the NICU because he struggled to feed. She said caregivers implied it was her responsibility that he didn’t wake up to eat. “They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn’t affect him,” she said.

"It was really f**ked up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up,"

“They said, ‘It’s really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.’ I’d be like ‘Really? Can’t you just zap him and get him up?’”

Meghan Trainor told “Today” that Riley was taken to the NICU moments after his birth, which was “terrifying” for her. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry. He didn’t make noise when he came out,”

“I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying,” Trainor said.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part. It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home.”

After 5 days in the hospital, Riley went home. In his first month of life, Trainor was scared something horrible would happen to him because he didn’t display much emotion.

"We kept being like, 'Uh oh, what's up with him? Is this what serial killers are like when they're first born? They never cry?' " she asked.

Riley was born to Trainor in February. Riley was due Valentine’s Day but arrived early. The “All About That Bass” singer uploaded Instagram photos of her newborn son.

The baby’s due date was Valentine’s Day. ““This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th,” Meghan Trainor wrote. “We are SO IN LOVE Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

