Meghan’s and Prince Harry’s short truce with the royals is praised by Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan responded to Prince Harry and Meghan’s reunion with the royal family.

Prince Harry honored his father King Charles III.

He also gave the young prince a kind piece of advice.

Advertisement

In honor of Queen Elizabeth, Piers Morgan responded to the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family.

I commend their short truce as a measure of respect for their grandma, which is something she would have sorely wanted, the outspoken journalist wrote in his new column for the New York Post.

After Prince Harry honored his father King Charles, he also gave the young prince a kind piece of advice.

After King Charles III professed his affection for the couple, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle honored the monarch.

Prince Harry remarked, “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III,” in their first public statement after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

“Harry, if you really want to honor your dad, cancel your lurid tell-all and rein in your royals trashing wife,” Morgan said in a tweet accompanying his post.

Advertisement

.@piersmorgan: Harry, if you really want to honor your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife https://t.co/HAlVTyms0Y pic.twitter.com/6LQnenmvpk — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2022

Also Read Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at tributes for Queen Prince Harry & Meghan Markle joined Prince William & Kate Middleton at...