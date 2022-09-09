A career in the spotlight can be hard with all the public attention. Actress Mehar Bano wrote a heartfelt letter of self-acceptance for herself as a result.
Also the famous Churails online series from Zee5. Mehar Bano’s hip-hop dance videos also attract a lot of attention online.
In numerous BTS videos from her shooting schedule, the Daagh starlet discussed her sense of style and clothing preferences. She included a meaningful message of self-acceptance with the BTS pictures.
“Accept me, flaws and all. Kept the image un retouched so you can witness for yourself the creasing under my eyes, the bulging tummy, the texture on my face, and other imperfections that I probably spent too much time thinking about, all conducive to nothing but eating disorders, body image issues and declining self esteem. Today I don’t care. Tommorow? Who knows? I’m only human.” She wrote.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
With the popular drama series “Meray Paas Tum Ho” by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, the actress made her acting debut in a drama. The 28-year-old actor went on to appear in drama serials like Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 after that.
Read More News On
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.