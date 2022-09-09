Mehar Bano opens up about self-acceptance as she wrote note to self

A career in the spotlight can be hard with all the public attention. Actress Mehar Bano wrote a heartfelt letter of self-acceptance for herself as a result.

Also the famous Churails online series from Zee5. Mehar Bano’s hip-hop dance videos also attract a lot of attention online.

In numerous BTS videos from her shooting schedule, the Daagh starlet discussed her sense of style and clothing preferences. She included a meaningful message of self-acceptance with the BTS pictures.

“Accept me, flaws and all. Kept the image un retouched so you can witness for yourself the creasing under my eyes, the bulging tummy, the texture on my face, and other imperfections that I probably spent too much time thinking about, all conducive to nothing but eating disorders, body image issues and declining self esteem. Today I don’t care. Tommorow? Who knows? I’m only human.” She wrote.

With the popular drama series “Meray Paas Tum Ho” by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, the actress made her acting debut in a drama. The 28-year-old actor went on to appear in drama serials like Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 after that.