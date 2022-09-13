Advertisement
Mehar Bano’s recent dance video sparks frenzy on internet

A popular Pakistani actor in both television and movies is Mehar Bano. Mehar has made appearances in a variety of plays, including Churails, Mere Humnasheen, and Lashkara.

Mehar Bano, an actress, continues to make headlines for her contentious opinions, daring dance performances, and opinionated demeanor. She also upholds a strong stance on feminism.

The actress has professed her passion for dance numerous times. She claimed that she enjoys dancing and that it is a wonderful form of art.

Mehar Bano once again does a daring dance in her most recent popular video. She’s dancing to her favorite western music and sporting a daring outfit.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Fans said that she didn’t look nice while dancing and that her attire wasn’t very stunning. The public didn’t like her daring and unappealing dance. They also made fun of her appearance. She needs to learn the dance, according to several of her fans.

Fans complained that she appeared to be exercising more than dancing. They claimed that since she had resumed using drugs, she had begun to entertain her admirers to strange films once more. Here are some remarks.

