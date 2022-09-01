Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat asks donations for Pakistan flood victims

Articles
  • Since June, rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan and left ruin in their wake.
  • Mehwish Hayat teamed up with Pennyappeal and posted an “emergency global appeal”.
  • She recently worked in the movie London Nahi Jaunga, directed by Nadeem Baig.
Leading celebrity Mehwish Hayat has urged the public to give freely in order to help those affected by the prevailing flood catastrophe in the nation.

Since June, rains have wrecked havoc across Pakistan and left ruin in their wake. There has been no relief for the populace as a result of the rivers’ continued overflow, which causes flash floods.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress teamed up with Pennyappeal and posted a “emergency global appeal” on Instagram to get money to deal with the catastrophe.

“Sometimes words are not enough.. Today I am launching an ‘emergency global appeal’ with @pennyappeal to help the victims of the terrible tragedy that has befallen our country. ????

“Now is the time to dig deep and give whatever we can – every little help will save lives. Let’s pull together and do this ! ???????? Pakistan Zindabad ????????#floodsinpakistan #Pennyappeal #MehwishHayat #globalappeal,” the Load Wedding actress captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

On the work front, Nadeem Baig, a frequent collaborator of Saeed and the man behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing movies including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, has directed Hayat’s most recent movie, London Nahi Jaunga.

In the most recent movie, Saeed’s character Jamal searches for Mehwish’s character in London in order to take her back to Pakistan as his bride.

BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY
BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY

Mehwish Hayat and HSY spotted posing together. She shared some behind-the-scenes information....

