Mel C thrilled be Prince Harry “distraction” following Diana’s death

  • Mel C of the Spice Girls recalls a moment when she consoled Prince Harry after his mother, Princess Diana, died.
  • Mel C said that she was aware that Harry was going through a difficult period.
  • “We felt about being there, just being a distraction and being fun,” she said.
Mel C of the Spice Girls recalls a moment when she consoled Prince Harry.

In an interview with Access, the singer discussed her 1997 encounter with King Charles and 13-year-old Prince Harry.

Mel C said that she was aware Harry was going through a difficult period, particularly because his mother, Princess Diana, had just died.

“It was a really sensitive time. Harry was very young and both the Princes losing their mother at that time..it was tough to approach everything,” she continued.

She stated, “We felt about being there, just being a distraction and being fun. He was accompanying with his dad.

“It is changing times for the monarchy and we lost our Queen recently and our new King is very aware that times are changing,” Mel C said.

