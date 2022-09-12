Melanie Chisholm uncovers the reason of not getting married

Mel C reveals the reason behind of not getting married.

She also reflected her dating life recently.

She was dating with music maker Joe Marshall

Melanie Chisholm, otherwise called Mel C, has as of late made sense of why relationship turns out to be more muddled for effective ladies in her most recent meeting.

Talking in the known newspaper, the previous Spice Girls part, considered her dating life after her separation with music maker Joe Marshall.

Purportedly, the vocalist lyricist has had “a series of courtships” all through her life be that as it may, she’s never been hitched to any of her ex.

“I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated,” she told outlet.

Melanie Chisholm proceeded to make sense of, “But who knows the reasons why some people find a soulmate and stay together forever and then other people.”

While examining the reason why she is against marriage, the Wannabe singer said,

“I’ve never, never wanted to marry. Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion.”

“I’ve decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that’s a good way to not have regrets,” she added.

