Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Melanie Chisholm uncovers the reason of not getting married

Melanie Chisholm uncovers the reason of not getting married

Articles
Advertisement
Melanie Chisholm uncovers the reason of not getting married

Melanie Chisholm uncovers the reason of not getting married

Advertisement
  • Mel C reveals the reason behind of not getting married.
  • She also reflected her dating life recently.
  • She was dating with music maker Joe Marshall
Advertisement

Melanie Chisholm, otherwise called Mel C, has as of late made sense of why relationship turns out to be more muddled for effective ladies in her most recent meeting.

Talking in the known newspaper, the previous Spice Girls part, considered her dating life after her separation with music maker Joe Marshall.

Purportedly, the vocalist lyricist has had  “a series of courtships” all through her life be that as it may, she’s never been hitched to any of her ex.

“I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated,” she told outlet.

Melanie Chisholm proceeded to make sense of, “But who knows the reasons why some people find a soulmate and stay together forever and then other people.”

While examining the reason why she is against marriage, the Wannabe singer said,

Advertisement

“I’ve never, never wanted to marry. Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion.”

“I’ve decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that’s a good way to not have regrets,” she added.

Also Read

Kit Harrington praises the Game of Thrones, House of Dragon
Kit Harrington praises the Game of Thrones, House of Dragon

Kit Harrington shared his views on Game of Thrones, House of Dragon....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story