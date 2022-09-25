Prince Harry’s much-awaited book is said to have major claims about royal family.

Author Jonathan Sacerdoti says he has no idea what’s in the book.

Prince Harry’s memoir could cause a “ripple effect”, according to royal commentator, Jonathan Sacdoti.

According to an expert, Prince Harry’s much-anticipated book will make major claims about the royal family, which could have a “ripple effect.”

“I sincerely doubt it because we’re expecting the publication of Harry’s book, which will be already done and dusted so to do rewrites at this stage seems a tall order,” Jonathan Sacerdoti said during his conversation with royal commentator.

“When we talk about known unknowns and unknown unknowns, I think the book is an unknown unknown,” the expert added, “because we know it’s coming but we have no idea what’s in it.”

“He has the right to write his memoir, but like everyone else, you must consider the impact of your work,” the expert said.

“Memoirs are often complicated for anyone, especially for families,” Jonathan continued. So anyone who writes a memoir and discusses their family, even if they don’t think they’re being critical, may say something that is interpreted as critical and has a ripple effect.”

“When your family is the royal family, the ripple effect cannot just be personal and familial; it can be much larger — it could be constitutional or historical,” the expert explained.

“As a result, I believe it will be one to watch,” he added.

