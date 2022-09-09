Mercury Awards 2022 cancelled after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Mercury Awards 2022 was cancelled after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Organizers of the yearly award ceremony were compelled to postpone the event till a later time.

The cancellation of the BBC Proms was also announced as a “mark of respect.”

Mercury Prize 2022 had been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Self Esteem was seen exiting Hammersmith Appollo with a bottle of champagne in her hand.

In order to show respect for her majesty, the organizers of the yearly award ceremony were compelled to postpone the event till a later time. The event had already done away with its red carpet and was just about to begin.

Just hours after it was stated that she was under medical observation and “comfortable,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday evening that the Queen had passed away peacefully at age 96 in Balmoral.

Following the publication of her second album Prioritize Pleasure, Self Esteem, actual name Rebecca Taylor, was heavily favoured to win this year’s Prize.

She was observed leaving the venue holding a bottle of Moet & Chandon while wearing a black blazer with a leather harness trimming around her breasts.

It has been confirmed that the Mercury Prize will be postponed in light of the Queen’s passing. The Mercury Prize ceremony has been postponed at this time of immense national sadness, a spokeswoman stated in a statement. Everyone connected to the Mercury Prize will comprehend, we are confident.

“The Royal Family is in our prayers and in our condolences during this extremely trying time.” “As soon as we are able, we will make a statement regarding future arrangements.”

Sam Fender, Little Simz, and Harry Styles were three of the twelve musicians at the top of this year’s nomination for the Prize.

Sam, Simz, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, and Yard Act were scheduled to perform live during the ceremony.

Harry Styles was nominated for his critically acclaimed third solo album, Harry’s House, but it was not anticipated that he would go because of his Love On Tour performances in the United States.

The word of the Queen’s passing came an hour before the start of Thursday’s concert, Prom 70: The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

