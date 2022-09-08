Mia Toretto from Fast and Furious arrives to her wedding in style

The Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster and actor Mason Morfit got married over the weekend, and the bride incorporated the popular franchise into her special day by leaving in a renowned vehicle that has continued to get attention after being featured in action movies.

In a stunning wedding in Santa Barbara, where they came in an Acura Integra, Morfit and Jordana, also known as Mia Toretto because of her job, exchanged vows.

The duo was spotted having couple goals at the beach hours before preparing to get married.

Earlier, Jordana revealed that she met Morfit four years ago when they both were married.

Brewster and Form were married from 2007 until 2021 and share two kids: sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.

