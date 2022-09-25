Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Cimino joins Never Have I Ever for Season 4

Michael Cimino joins Never Have I Ever for Season 4

Articles
Advertisement
Michael Cimino joins Never Have I Ever for Season 4

Michael Cimino joins Never Have I Ever for Season 4

Advertisement
  • Never Have I Ever’s fourth and final season has a new addition.
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis, and Darren Barnet return as Devi, Ben, and Paxton.
  • The popular teen drama will end with its fourth season in 2023.
Advertisement

Never Have I Ever’s fourth and final season has a new addition to the cast. Check out who is the new heartthrob entering Devi’s life.

The cast of Never Have I Ever featured in a new teaser for the show’s fourth and final season. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis, and Darren Barnet return as Devi, Ben, and Paxton. A “new heartthrob” joins Devi’s senior year.

Ramakrishnan receives a FaceTime call from Ethan aka Michael Cimino, who presents himself as “the new Sherman Oaks High heartthrob.” Barnet tells Cimino, “Dude! We covered “handsome geek” and “cool jock.”” Michael continues: “Darren, please. Relax. I’m a nasty boy.”

Ramakrishnan teases how Devi’s Senior Year will be thrilling with a new boy. Fans last saw Paxton graduate high school and prepare for college in Arizona. Barnet says “Paxton’s back baby” after fans thought he wouldn’t be in the final season.

The popular teen drama will end with its fourth season in 2023. Mindy Kaling said four seasons for a high school show made reasonable.

Also Read

Never Have I Ever’: Mindy Kaling discusses the enormous fan response
Never Have I Ever’: Mindy Kaling discusses the enormous fan response

Mindy Kaling is speaking out for the first time about the overwhelmingly...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karolna Kurková claims her New Year's resolution is to get her driver's license 
Karolna Kurková claims her New Year's resolution is to get her driver's license 
Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox's post about “Seeking a Girlfriend”
Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox's post about “Seeking a Girlfriend”
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters says they'll perform after death of Taylor Hawkins
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story