Michael Cimino joins Never Have I Ever for Season 4

Never Have I Ever’s fourth and final season has a new addition.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis, and Darren Barnet return as Devi, Ben, and Paxton.

The popular teen drama will end with its fourth season in 2023.

The cast of Never Have I Ever featured in a new teaser for the show’s fourth and final season. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis, and Darren Barnet return as Devi, Ben, and Paxton. A “new heartthrob” joins Devi’s senior year.

Ramakrishnan receives a FaceTime call from Ethan aka Michael Cimino, who presents himself as “the new Sherman Oaks High heartthrob.” Barnet tells Cimino, “Dude! We covered “handsome geek” and “cool jock.”” Michael continues: “Darren, please. Relax. I’m a nasty boy.”

Ramakrishnan teases how Devi’s Senior Year will be thrilling with a new boy. Fans last saw Paxton graduate high school and prepare for college in Arizona. Barnet says “Paxton’s back baby” after fans thought he wouldn’t be in the final season.

The popular teen drama will end with its fourth season in 2023. Mindy Kaling said four seasons for a high school show made reasonable.

