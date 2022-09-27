Mikaal Zulfiqar’s Favorite Bollywood Actress

Mikaal Zulfiqar started out as a model and then moved on to acting.

Right now, he is thought to be one of the most popular men in Pakistani dramas.

We mostly see him as our leading lady’s handsome, respectful son and husband.

Advertisement

Mikaal Zulfiqar started out as a model and then moved on to acting. Right now, he is thought to be one of the most popular men in Pakistani dramas. We mostly see him as our leading lady’s handsome, respectful son and husband. Mikaal is now a part of both Choraha and Fraud. Even in Choraha, he has turned back into a good guy.

Mikaal has had a very diverse career. He has also been to India many times and worked in Bollywood movies, including one with Akshay Kumar. Mikaal was a guest on Hasna Mana Hai when a member of the audience started talking. Tabish Hashmi then asked Mikaal who his favourite actress on the show was. He named some well-known people who are doing good work in the field.

He said that he likes Deepika Padukone as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now a days however, he is not a fan of Kareena anymore though.

Nevertheless, Sonali Bendre is without a doubt his top choice when it comes to Bollywood actresses. Since he was a small boy, he has been a devoted follower of hers, and Mikaal considers her to be his favourite Bollywood actress.