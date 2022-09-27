Mila Kunis discloses That ’70s Show spinoff information

Mila Kunis will make a cameo appearance in the reboot of “That ’70s Show” Called That ’90s Show,

the programme will debut on Netflix by the end of this year or beginning of 2014.

Original cast members will also make cameos.

In a sit-down interview, Mila Kunis shared some intriguing insights about the eagerly awaited That ’90s Show, the reboot of the popular That ’70s Show.

The programme will debut on Netflix by the end of this year or the beginning of the following. In cameo appearances on the programme, Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher will once again play Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, respectively. In Point Place, the two will be seen leading quite different lives.

Although Kunis quipped that the actor portraying her child in the 1990s offshoot is “far too old” to be hers, she assured excited fans of the original that they would be “extremely thrilled” with the entire series.

“First and foremost, my child, without giving too much away, in the show, is way too old to be my child,” Kunis quipped. “So, I was like, ‘What? What are we, like, teen parents?’ So first of all, my kid is way too old. I want everyone to know, not possible.”

“This kid’s too old to be my kid, okay, y’all? I just want that to be very clear,” she added. “I was a child bride!”

However, the Luckiest Girl Alive actor was excited about the upcoming reboot. “It is very good,” Kunis maintained. “It’s great in fact, and I think that anyone that’s ever watched ’70s, that was a fan, I think will be very, very, very, very, happy with the inciting incident of the whole series.”

Several original cast members, including Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, will appear in That ’90s Show. Additionally, they will play executive producer responsibilities behind the scenes. Additionally, Tommy Chong will reprise his role as Leo, while Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will also make cameos in the adaptation, according to Netflix.

