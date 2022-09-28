Mila Kunis feels nervous during shoot with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher play Jackie Burkhart and Kelso in That ’70s Show’ sequel series.

She talked about how anxious she was to film scenes with her husband for the sequel series.

Mila Kunis talked about how anxious she was to film sequences with her husband Ashton Kutcher for “That ’90s Show,” in an interview.

In the planned That ’70s Show sequel series, Kunis and Kutcher both play Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso again.

The 39-year-old actress told: It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous,” “Oh my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of ’70s show. ‘Cause the set is exactly the same.”

“To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy,” Kunis added. “We walked on set and I was like, ‘Oh … this is weird.’ It was really weird.”

The first time Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher interacted was on the set of the 1998–2006 television series That ’70s Show. It took them six years after the series’ conclusion before they started dating.

Since their roles in the well-known sitcom, the two have not appeared together on film. Kunis stated that after being married, she had a new perspective on the entire process of filming scenes.

She said: “I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and be like ‘Oh my God, that’s what you look like when you act.’”

Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and Dimitri Portwood, 5, are the couple’s only children. Kunis and Kutcher got married in 2015 and had two children together.

