Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had a great outing

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi went on a night out.

The couple resemble Rapunzel and Eugene Fitzherbert, another famous Disney couple.

A fan humorously mentioned the name of the character in one of their Instagram photos.

Millie Bobby Brown went on a beautiful outing with her family and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 18, posted a number of pictures from their enjoyable night on Instagram.

The 20-year-old son of musician Bon Jovi is shown in the first image giving his girlfriend a ride on his back. In the second image, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand while gazing fondly at one another.

The couple posed in front of a Disney-inspired backdrop for the third photo, where they remarkably resemble Rapunzel and Eugene Fitzherbert, another famous Disney couple (better known as Flynn Rider).

The next picture shows Jake holding Ava, the younger sister of Brown. Brown concluded by sharing a video of a ride she had with the group.

Rapunzel n Flynn is a fitting caption for Millie’s post (sic)

It’s hardly a coincidence that they are my all-time favourite Disney pair, a fan said in response.

A different fan humorously mentioned the name of the character,“millie im so disappointed. his name is eugene. do better” (sic)

When Jake shared a snapshot with Millie on Instagram in June 2021 with the message “bff 3,” romance rumours about Brown and Bongiovi first surfaced.

The two were captured on camera walking around New York City later that month while holding hands.

The Enola Holmes actress shared a kiss with Bongiovi in a shot she uploaded on Instagram on November 1 of the same year while riding the London Eye.

She referenced the well-known tourist destination by adding an eye and Ferris wheel emoji to the post’s caption.

On March 13, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

