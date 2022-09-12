Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan stuns fans with latest photo

Minal Khan stuns fans with latest photo

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan stuns fans with latest photo

Minal Khan stuns fans with latest photo

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan is a Pakistani television actress.
  • The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram.
  • She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance.
Advertisement

Minal Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills, demonstrates that she is the ideal of grace and elegance.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Advertisement

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photo went viral.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Jalan, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Dil Nawaz, and many more.

Also Read

Minal Khan and husband Ahsan celebrates their first anniversary
Minal Khan and husband Ahsan celebrates their first anniversary

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, one of the most admired celebrity...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story