Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Minal Khan’s day out on the beach with her family is giving us vacay goals
Minal Khan’s day out on the beach with her family is giving us vacay goals

Minal Khan’s day out on the beach with her family is giving us vacay goals

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan’s day out on the beach with her family is giving us vacay goals

Minal Khan’s day out on the beach with her family is giving us vacay goals

Advertisement
  • iman Khan, a well-known celebrity with 10.7 million followers on Instagram, was married to Muneeb Khan
  • The most adored couple in the industry appears to be Aiman and Muneeb.
  • Amal’s third birthday was recently honoured at home with family.
Advertisement

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, our favourite and cutest twins who love to spend time with their family, were recently sighted again at a beach with family. However, one thing that many observed in Minal’s latest photo led some admirers to speculate that, given her weight, she may be pregnant.

Aiman

Aiman Khan, a well-known celebrity with 10.7 million followers on Instagram, was married to Muneeb Khan, a skilled actor in the Pakistani drama business, and together they had a sweet daughter named Amal Muneeb. The most adored couple in the industry appears to be Aiman and Muneeb. Amal’s third birthday was recently honoured at home with family.

Minal Khan, who is best known for her acting in Jalan and Ishq Hai also got married recently to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is the owner of Motorheads Pakistan and a television or film actor. Recently, Minal Khan has also faced controversy for copying Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story. Now both sisters are happy in their married life.

Minal Khan

Aiman and Minal Khan are also ambassadors of their women’s clothing brand AnM closet. The dresses are not only loved by fans but many celebrities are seen wearing their fashion line clothes. This cute sisters duo is truly an inspiration for all the sisters there. I mean both are queens of acting, a happily married life, a clothing line, an Instagram with a huge fan following, and a lot of sparkly glamour. Indeed, both are totally a goal.

Advertisement

Also Read

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt throws ravishing birthday party for Amal
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt throws ravishing birthday party for Amal

Celebrity parents Aiman and Muneeb Butt throw a party for their daughter...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Geoff Johns, 'Stargirl creator,' reveals season inspiration
Geoff Johns, 'Stargirl creator,' reveals season inspiration
Tripti Dimri says it's wrong to compare Babil Khan with Irrfan Khan
Tripti Dimri says it's wrong to compare Babil Khan with Irrfan Khan
Kajol's 'Salaam Venkey' movie review
Kajol's 'Salaam Venkey' movie review
Michelle Yeoh joins 'Wicked' as Madame Morrible
Michelle Yeoh joins 'Wicked' as Madame Morrible
Katrina Kaif and Vicky share unseen romantic pics on anniversary
Katrina Kaif and Vicky share unseen romantic pics on anniversary
Preity Zinta visits Siddhivinayak temple as she returns to India
Preity Zinta visits Siddhivinayak temple as she returns to India
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story