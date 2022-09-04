Minal Khan’s day out on the beach with her family is giving us vacay goals

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, our favourite and cutest twins who love to spend time with their family, were recently sighted again at a beach with family. However, one thing that many observed in Minal’s latest photo led some admirers to speculate that, given her weight, she may be pregnant.

Aiman Khan, a well-known celebrity with 10.7 million followers on Instagram, was married to Muneeb Khan, a skilled actor in the Pakistani drama business, and together they had a sweet daughter named Amal Muneeb. The most adored couple in the industry appears to be Aiman and Muneeb. Amal’s third birthday was recently honoured at home with family.

Minal Khan, who is best known for her acting in Jalan and Ishq Hai also got married recently to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is the owner of Motorheads Pakistan and a television or film actor. Recently, Minal Khan has also faced controversy for copying Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story. Now both sisters are happy in their married life.

Aiman and Minal Khan are also ambassadors of their women’s clothing brand AnM closet. The dresses are not only loved by fans but many celebrities are seen wearing their fashion line clothes. This cute sisters duo is truly an inspiration for all the sisters there. I mean both are queens of acting, a happily married life, a clothing line, an Instagram with a huge fan following, and a lot of sparkly glamour. Indeed, both are totally a goal.

