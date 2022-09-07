Mira Rajput gorgeous photos with family on her birthday

Mira Rajput got married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015.

The couple has two cute kids together- Zain and Misha.

Mira shares a great camaraderie with all the Kapoor family members.

Thus, on Mira Rajput’s birthday, we have picked 5 charming photographs of her with Shahid’s family that are absolutely objective.

Mira Rajput family photos:

1. Mira with Neelima Azeem:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima have an incredible relationship. She frequently sends her pictures that depict their endearing relationship.

When posting the featured image, Mira wrote: “Rasode mein kaun tha? You can bet neither of us.. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries”.

2. Mira with Shahid and Ishaan:

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid’s brother, and Mira get along really well.

The two have always been each other’s strongest supporters and act as though they are best friends.

Mira is seen here posing beside Shahid and Ishaan. She captioned the image with “Dream Team.”

3. Mira with Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak:

Mira posted this image to celebrate the birthday of Pankaj Kapur, the father of Shahid Kapoor and her husband.

This unposed image brings back pleasant memories. Mira, Shahid, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak are all visible in the photo. She commented, “While posting the post, “Happy Birthday Dad… Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are… In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you”.

4. Mira with Sanah and Shahid:

Earlier this year, Mira attended the wedding of Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur, where they all had a good time. This image perfectly captures Mira’s love for Sanah. Sanah shared the picture to wish Mira and Shahid a happy seventh wedding anniversary.

5. A Sweet Family Photo:

This adorable family shot, which was taken at Sanah Kapur’s wedding, is something we absolutely enjoy. Mira seemed so delighted to be with her in-laws.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah, Zain, Misha, and others can be seen in the picture. After her wedding, Sanah posted it.

