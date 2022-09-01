Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Mira Sethi was sighted with everyone’s favourite on-screen Dada Jee Muhammad Ahmed in a recent viral video.
  • Mira Sethi received praise for her professional work in the well-known Ramadan production Chupke Chupke.
  • Her fans like her for her quick wit and silly humour.
Advertisement

Mira Sethi is the star of Dil Banjara, who never misses an opportunity to take her admirers’ breath away with her breathtaking beauty. Although she is undoubtedly fashionable, her fans like her for her quick wit and silly humour.

The star of Yeh Dil Mera was sighted with everyone’s favourite on-screen Dada Jee Muhammad Ahmed in a recent viral video.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

Without a doubt, both actors are amazing, and their hilarious video is sure to make you grin. The icing on the cake is Mira’s expression on her face.

Sethi received praise for her professional work in the well-known Ramadan production Chupke Chupke, which also included Ayeza Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, and many more actors.

Also Read

Most alluring pics of Mira Sethi draw attention
Most alluring pics of Mira Sethi draw attention

Mira Sethi pictures from vacations with her husband Ali Sethi are going...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig
Bohemia takes first place, ahead of Aima Baig
Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service
Kate Middleton will surprise fans during Christmas carol service
The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England
The Legend of Maula Jatt is also available in England
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Kirstie Alley was full of life prior to her death
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Abbey Clancy shows off her slim figure in bright red dress at British Fashion Awards
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Keke Palmer says her parents did good job of ensuring she was not exploited as child actress
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story