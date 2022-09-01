Mira Sethi and Muhammad Ahmed’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Most alluring pics of Mira Sethi draw attention
Mira Sethi pictures from vacations with her husband Ali Sethi are going...
Mira Sethi is the star of Dil Banjara, who never misses an opportunity to take her admirers’ breath away with her breathtaking beauty. Although she is undoubtedly fashionable, her fans like her for her quick wit and silly humour.
The star of Yeh Dil Mera was sighted with everyone’s favourite on-screen Dada Jee Muhammad Ahmed in a recent viral video.
Take a look!
Without a doubt, both actors are amazing, and their hilarious video is sure to make you grin. The icing on the cake is Mira’s expression on her face.
Sethi received praise for her professional work in the well-known Ramadan production Chupke Chupke, which also included Ayeza Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, and many more actors.
