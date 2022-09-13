Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan describes Babar Azam's interesting incident with Pepsi

Mohammad Rizwan describes Babar Azam’s incident with Pepsi

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam competes internationally. In all formats, he leads the Pakistan national cricket team. He is Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, and Adnan Akmal’s cousin.

He stated in an interview that they served as his sources of inspiration. He became interested in cricket since they frequently informed him about their successes and cricket anecdotes. Then, in order to pursue a legitimate cricket career, he joined an academy where Rana Sadiq served as his first mentor.

People adore him for his nobility and simplicity as well as his performances, which consistently make Pakistan proud. He is also a devout Christian. Muhammad Rizwan, another cricketer, recently praised him at a cricketer’s interview.

Click here to watch the video!

He said in Ramadan, one of the biggest brands Pepsi, ad a shooting was going on they demanded him to have a drink along with others. He said, Babar gently replied, “how can I drink as I am fasting I can leave the ad but I can’t break my fast”.

