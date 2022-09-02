Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt flaunts her customised outfit

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped during Brahmastra promotions in Hyderabad.
  • The couple could be seen smiling while posing for a fan’s photo.
  • Alia is wearing a gorgeous pink salwar suit, and her pregnant glow is impossible to ignore.
During the Brahmastra promotions in Hyderabad, we were able to get our hands on a lovely photo of soon-to-be parents Alia and Ranbir. The couple could be seen smiling while posing for a fan’s photo. Alia is wearing a gorgeous pink salwar suit, and her pregnant glow is virtually impossible to ignore. Her hair was left open, and her makeup was light and dewy. She added a pair of dramatic earrings to finish her outfit. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and a pair of denim jeans that matched. As the camera captured them, the performers grinned warmly at it.

If the first Brahmastra film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt does well, director Ayan Mukerji intends to create his own Brahmastra world with several characters getting spin-offs, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed on February 20, 2021. In a recent interview, Ayan confirmed such ambitions. We also disclosed that a new character by the name of “Dev” will make his or her debut in the second act of the movie. We now know additional information about this contemporary mythology’s sequel.

Our sources claim that the Brahmastra 2 will focus on the tale of two important characters, MahaDev and Parvati. “Deepika Padukone has been cast by the filmmakers as the role of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also appear in Brahmastra’s final scene, which will usher the movie into its second half “According to a person familiar with the situation, the actress has already completed filming for the crucial scene in Brahmastra One: Shiva.

