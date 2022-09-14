Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink tea-length outfit

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor.
  • Her recent appearances have felt like home to us.
  • The movie has performed extremely well in the southern regions as well, shattering the Tamil Nadu single-day Hindi film earnings record.
Alia Bhatt is currently busy enjoying the success of her film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is a Star Studios and Dharma Productions production that centers on Shiva (Ranbir), a character with unique abilities who sets out with Isha (Alia) on a journey to thwart evil forces from destroying the planet. The movie has performed extremely well in the southern regions as well, shattering the Tamil Nadu single-day Hindi film earnings record and making about 20 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Alia Bhatt’s recent appearances have felt like home to us; they are next-level relatable, and they can be to you too. Wouldn’t you choose a dress that was airy, light, and stylish? We would always wear these. We’re now embarking on a day that asks for pink. What colour are we most thrilled to wear on Wednesday? Last night, the Brahmastra actor looked flawless in a pink Michael Stars outfit. The gauze and cotton blend used to make the Isabella tea-length dress was used exclusively.

It wasn’t just Alia’s Rs. 10,484.29 monochromatic outfit that was on display. Her black platform sandals by Charles & Keith, retailing for Rs. 8,499., were equally stylish. If you think about it, her entire look was a happy middle because it was so simple to style.

Add some gold hoops or your favourite pair of earrings. She created a bun by pulling her hair back. If you love it, put on some lipstick and cosmetics, and you’re done!

