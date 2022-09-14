Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink tea-length outfit

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy enjoying the success of her film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra is a Star Studios and Dharma Productions production that centers on Shiva (Ranbir), a character with unique abilities who sets out with Isha (Alia) on a journey to thwart evil forces from destroying the planet. The movie has performed extremely well in the southern regions as well, shattering the Tamil Nadu single-day Hindi film earnings record and making about 20 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Wouldn't you choose a dress that was airy, light, and stylish? We would always wear these. We're now embarking on a day that asks for pink. What colour are we most thrilled to wear on Wednesday? Last night, the Brahmastra actor looked flawless in a pink Michael Stars outfit. The gauze and cotton blend used to make the Isabella tea-length dress was used exclusively.

It wasn’t just Alia’s Rs. 10,484.29 monochromatic outfit that was on display. Her black platform sandals by Charles & Keith, retailing for Rs. 8,499., were equally stylish. If you think about it, her entire look was a happy middle because it was so simple to style.

Add some gold hoops or your favourite pair of earrings. She created a bun by pulling her hair back. If you love it, put on some lipstick and cosmetics, and you’re done!

