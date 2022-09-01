Alia Bhatt spotted in mini dress with hubby Ranbir Kapoor 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed on Thursday at the Mumbai airport.

The couple like to dress casually.

Ranbir looked cool in trousers and a T-shirt while Alia donned a short dress.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they prepared for the debut of their new film, Brahmastra. The couple is also prepared to have their first kid.

When Alia and Ranbir arrived at the airport on Thursday, they turned heads in casual attire. Both celebrities chose casual attire and appreciated the laid-back atmosphere. Alia looked lovely in a black little dress, while Ranbir looked cool in a T-shirt and trousers.

Aila, who is expecting a child, appeared on the street in a light black dress with a loose fit. Her tiny dress’s black surface was covered with adorable and vibrant printed teddy bear designs. She wore a startling pair of blue clunky flip-flops as yet another vivacious accent to her outfit. The provocative pair exuded a cushiony and hefty aura.

She wore little makeup and pulled her hair back in a tidy ponytail.

Ranbir, meanwhile, was dressed in blue denim pants and a plain T-shirt. He chose a blue cloak and a set of white sneakers for his airport attire.

Advertisement

In April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in Mumbai during a private ceremony held at their house. Alia announced that she is expecting her first child on social media in June. Their film Brahmastra is scheduled to premiere in theatres on September 9.

Also Read Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted working late on Wednesday No effort is spared by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in marketing...