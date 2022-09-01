Advertisement
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt spotted in mini dress with hubby Ranbir Kapoor 

Alia Bhatt spotted in mini dress with hubby Ranbir Kapoor 

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed on Thursday at the Mumbai airport.
  • The couple like to dress casually.
  • Ranbir looked cool in trousers and a T-shirt while Alia donned a short dress.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they prepared for the debut of their new film, Brahmastra. The couple is also prepared to have their first kid.

When Alia and Ranbir arrived at the airport on Thursday, they turned heads in casual attire. Both celebrities chose casual attire and appreciated the laid-back atmosphere. Alia looked lovely in a black little dress, while Ranbir looked cool in a T-shirt and trousers.

Aila, who is expecting a child, appeared on the street in a light black dress with a loose fit. Her tiny dress’s black surface was covered with adorable and vibrant printed teddy bear designs. She wore a startling pair of blue clunky flip-flops as yet another vivacious accent to her outfit. The provocative pair exuded a cushiony and hefty aura.

She wore little makeup and pulled her hair back in a tidy ponytail.

Ranbir, meanwhile, was dressed in blue denim pants and a plain T-shirt. He chose a blue cloak and a set of white sneakers for his airport attire.

In April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in Mumbai during a private ceremony held at their house. Alia announced that she is expecting her first child on social media in June. Their film Brahmastra is scheduled to premiere in theatres on September 9.

