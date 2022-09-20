Alia Bhatt spotted with Ranbir Kaproor in pink kaftan kurta set

Alia Bhatt stepped out for Brahmastra movie promotions.

She dressed in a Rs. 16,500 kaftan by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Alia’s evening accessories included a Tri Ring by Tarshari and massive silver jhumkas.

Advertisement

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her film Brahmastra with her husband, Ranbir Kaproor. Alia’s outfits are becoming the talk of the town because of her pregnancy. She is glowing day by day and treating her fans with her latest pregnancy looks.

A bright outfit is clearly beautiful. Prepare to be covered in glitz and allure with this Sonam Luthria masterpiece, which is bursting with colours, embroidery, and prints. You’re approaching what appears out of the ordinary if both factors are equal or one is slightly more than the other.

She was recently dressed in a Rs. 16,500 kaftan kurta set for the Brahmastra movie promotions by Anaita Shroff Adajania. You should definitely use this moss crepe fabric because it is cosy and easy to tote. The midi kurta had a vibrant bandhani design with extensive cowrie shell, sequin, and bead embroidery around the neckline. Dolman sleeves with flared ends made it comfortable to move around in.

The kurta was worn with straight-fit pants that also had designs and had drawstring details at the sides of the hem. Alia’s evening accessories included a Tri Ring by Tarshari, which she paired with her pastel pink heels and massive silver jhumkas from Anagha Arts & Jewels. The 29-year-side old’s parted beach waves and hairstyle took centre stage in her outfit.

Also Read Alia Bhatt wishes her dad Happy Birthday with cute post Alia Bhatt shared a birthday post for her father Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh...