Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu spends quality time with mother

The first kid that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will have together is due soon. The happy pair announced the fantastic news on their social media accounts. On August 16, Bipasha revealed she was expecting via an Instagram post. Since then, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing updates on her pregnancy on social media, offering followers a peek at their lives before to the birth of their child. In connection with that, Bipasha published a number of photos on her Instagram account on Thursday while spending time with her mother.

The actress captioned a video she posted on Instagram with “Aamaar Shaadh… Many thanks, Ma. My mom is the finest, mama-to-be, and Shaadh. The diva looked stunning in the video while wearing a chic pink saree that was a simple yet sophisticated update of the six yards. She wore a shirt that matched the saree. Bipasha kept the styling simple by wearing a stunning neck piece and bangles as accessories. She wore a bindi and maintained her makeup in muted tones. Her mother is seen doing an aarti on her in the background.

 

The couple revealed their pregnancy on Instagram last month by posting images from their maternity session. They also left behind a lengthy statement detailing their joy in addition to the photographs. An excerpt of the article stated, “We each started out in this life on our own, but once we connected, we became a pair. It seemed a little unfair to us to witness too much affection for only two people because we will soon be three instead of two. Our baby, a manifestation of our love, will soon join us and heighten our joy “.

