Momal Sheikh wishes her brother Shahzad Sheikh ‘happy birthday’

Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh is renowned for her outstanding acting abilities.

She also has a remarkable bond with her brother Shahzad Sheikh.

Momal has been admiring her brother’s accomplishments, especially his Award triumph.

Advertisement

Beautiful Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh is renowned for her outstanding acting abilities. Public acclaim for Momal’s most recent drama, Darrar, is tremendous. Her admirers also adored her drama Dil E Momin. Momal is a highly outgoing individual that gets along well with her friends, cousins, and brother. She also has a remarkable bond with her brother Shahzad Sheikh.

Momal and Shahzad frequently appear on discussion shows, and listening to them together is a blast. They have an incredible bond. Momal Sheikh has recently been admiring her brother Shahzad Sheikh’s accomplishments, especially his most recent Award triumph.

Momal Sheikh is quite happy about her brother’s birthday. For her brother Shahzad Sheikh’s birthday, she recently shared some sweet birthday posts. Momal has posted a lot of their previously unpublished photos, captioning each one with one or two words and completing the sentence in order. The caption for this particular photo reads, “Happy Birthday to the best brother in the world.”

Here is a list of her stories in order:

Advertisement

Also Read Momal Sheikh congratulates her brother Shahzad for winning award for his impactful work Momal Sheikh is, so happy for him to win this award. Shahzad...