Momina Mustehsan features in New York’s Times Square

Momina Mustehsan is one of Pakistan’s top campaigners.

She appeared on a billboard in New York’s Times Square to raise awareness about climate change.

Her second single, Beparwah, from Coke Studio season 14 was a big hit.

Advertisement

Momina Mustehsan is one of Pakistan’s most accomplished singers.

In addition to her outstanding singing career, the Awari singer is quickly rising to the top of the list of prominent campaigners for causes dear to her.

The 40-year-old musician recently served as Spotify’s artist of the month for their EQUALPakistan ambassador of the month, and the singer raised awareness about how Pakistan is dealing with terrible floods brought on by climate change by appearing on a billboard in New York’s famous Times Square.

“@MominaMustehsan has something to say ????

More than 1/3rd of Pakistan is affected by devastating floods caused by climate change. It’s time we all come together to help those who need it, and to uplift each other for a better tomorrow ????

Listen to the powerful work of our #EQUALPakistanambassador of the month, and other brilliant Pakistani women artists at the link in bio ????????”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Spotify Pakistan (@spotifypakistan)

On the music front, Mustehsan’s second single, Beparwah, from Coke Studio season 14, which featured Atif Aslam and Mustehsan, was a big hit. On March 7, it was posted to YouTube.

Advertisement