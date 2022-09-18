Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022, generating buzz from the moment its first trailer was unveiled.

Fans were thrilled to see the PK star step into Tom Hanks’ footsteps.

Unfortunately, this picture fared poorly at the box office.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of 2022, generating buzz from the moment its first trailer was unveiled. The film, which starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in major parts, was an official Hindi version of the Tom Hanks-starring Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Fans were thrilled to see the PK star step into Tom Hanks’ footsteps. Unfortunately, this picture fared poorly at the box office. In a recent interview, Mona Singh discussed the saga and claimed that she still believes.

It was recently confirmed that Laal Singh Chaddha would be available on Netflix on October 20, 2022. It will be released after a two-month delay, as is customary for every new Bollywood movie. After much back and forth, Laal Singh Chaddha agreed to terms with the OTT behemoth.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Mona Singh stated that when the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan movie is released on Netflix, it will reach a wider audience. “This is not a picture that can be labelled a hit or a flop in the near term. People will remember it for a long time. I’m thrilled to be a part of such a charming picture.”

Laal Singh Chaddha have suffered from major losses due to the underperformance of the film. The producers and distributors of the movie gave clarification on the same where they rubbished reports about some distributors demanding compensation for the dismal performance of the film. The makers also confirmed that the scenario is completely different.

Also Read Mona Singh said Laal Singh Chaddha can’t be labelled hit or flop In a recent interview, Mona Singh talked about the Laal Singh Chaddha...