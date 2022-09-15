Mother celebrates her lost son’s third birthday at his grave

Brittani Boren Leach celebrated her late son’s birthday. On Wednesday, the mom of six honored her son Crew on what would have been his third birthday.

Brittani Boren Leach celebrated her late son’s birthday. On Wednesday, the mom of six honored her son Crew on what would have been his third birthday.

Brittani and husband Jeff Leach were devastated by their son’s death at three and a half months in December 2019, when the infant was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day.

She wrote, “3 years ago in the early morning I was headed to the hospital to birth this sweet boy. His birthday was undoubtedly the most memorable and most painful, and looking back I’m so thankful for that. I’d take the pain over and over again just to have him here again. Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet Crew, I love you and I can’t wait to see you again. 💔 –Mama.”

