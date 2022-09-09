Mouni Roy character Junoon from Brahmastra is highly praised

Today, September 9, saw the global premiere of “Brahmastra Part One- Shiva,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

“(Star emoji) of brahmastra #mouniroy Only she undretnd d vision of directr/ writer She is d perfct ex of getting role on d basis of talnt Rest of d movie is below average Over use of word lyt ,roshni Still cant decide d genre of movie neither action nor romantic #BrahmashtraReview” read a tweet.

Another fan wrote: So #MouniRoy stole the show Thankgod !! Mouni wish u a bright career ahead

@Roymouni



#BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Advertisement Appreciate tweet for #MouniRoy she is doing such a amazing job in #Brahmastra what a actor she is🔥@Roymouni you’re brilliant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQwwz13w7m — k🚬 (@itsKabir16) September 9, 2022

Saw #Brahmastra ! Enjoyed it, visual spectacle. The special effects are stunning, action sequences hold your attention & songs are catchy & brilliantly shot. #RanbirKapoor as #Shiva is the show-stealer. #AliaBhatt has given a great performance . #MouniRoy is menacing ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Sonal Shidharth (@ShidharthSonal) September 9, 2022

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna appear in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan makes a surprise appearance as well.