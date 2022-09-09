Advertisement
Mouni Roy character Junoon from Brahmastra is highly praised

  • Today, September 9, saw the global premiere of “Brahmastra Part One- Shiva,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
  • Social media is buzzing about Mouni Roy’s portrayal of “Junoon” in addition to Ranbir and Alia’s connection.
  • Fans of the fantasy movie series “Brahmastra” showed a lot of support for the “Gold” actress who plays Junoon on Twitter.
Today, September 9, saw the global premiere of “Brahmastra Part One- Shiva,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Social media is buzzing about Mouni Roy portrayal of “Junoon” in addition to Ranbir and Alia’s connection.
Fans of the fantasy movie series “Brahmastra” showed a lot of support for the “Gold” actress who plays Junoon on Twitter.

“(Star emoji) of brahmastra #mouniroy Only she undretnd d vision of directr/ writer She is d perfct ex of getting role on d basis of talnt Rest of d movie is below average Over use of word lyt ,roshni Still cant decide d genre of movie neither action nor romantic #BrahmashtraReview” read a tweet.

Another fan wrote: So #MouniRoy stole the show Thankgod !! Mouni wish u a bright career ahead
@Roymouni

#BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna appear in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan makes a surprise appearance as well.

