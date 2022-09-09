Mouni Roy character Junoon from Brahmastra is highly praised

Alia Bhatt declares: Our film is now yours, on release of Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva released today....
Today, September 9, saw the global premiere of “Brahmastra Part One- Shiva,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Social media is buzzing about Mouni Roy portrayal of “Junoon” in addition to Ranbir and Alia’s connection.
Fans of the fantasy movie series “Brahmastra” showed a lot of support for the “Gold” actress who plays Junoon on Twitter.
“(Star emoji) of brahmastra #mouniroy Only she undretnd d vision of directr/ writer She is d perfct ex of getting role on d basis of talnt Rest of d movie is below average Over use of word lyt ,roshni Still cant decide d genre of movie neither action nor romantic #BrahmashtraReview” read a tweet.
Another fan wrote: So #MouniRoy stole the show Thankgod !! Mouni wish u a bright career ahead
@Roymouni
Take a look at the tweets here:
So #MouniRoy stole the show 🔥💥 Thankgod !! Mouni wish u a bright career ahead ❤️ @Roymouni #BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra https://t.co/cb7EwuxG8c
— 11:11🌌 (@boyfriendshetty) September 9, 2022
Appreciate tweet for #MouniRoy she is doing such a amazing job in #Brahmastra what a actor she is🔥@Roymouni you’re brilliant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQwwz13w7m
— k🚬 (@itsKabir16) September 9, 2022
Saw #Brahmastra ! Enjoyed it, visual spectacle. The special effects are stunning, action sequences hold your attention & songs are catchy & brilliantly shot. #RanbirKapoor as #Shiva is the show-stealer. #AliaBhatt has given a great performance . #MouniRoy is menacing ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
— Sonal Shidharth (@ShidharthSonal) September 9, 2022
Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna appear in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan makes a surprise appearance as well.
