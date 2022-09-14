Brahmastra Part One-Shiva was released on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mouni Roy played Junoon in the film, and revealed that she struggled with her lines with the megastar.

After several years in the works, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was finally released in theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan all make appearances in the film. In the opening scenes of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan appears onscreen alongside Mouni Roy, who plays the villainous Junoon. The actress has since talked about working with him and revealed that the megastar taught her a lot.

While filming alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni admitted that she was utterly star-struck and experiencing an out-of-body sensation. When asked about her first day of filming with Shah Rukh, Mouni recalled that she struggled with the first word.

“I come from television and we are used to memorizing a lot of lines. The first day I was going to shoot with SRK, some ADs came to the room and said ‘please be well prepared and memorize all your lines’. I said ‘yeah, it’s under control’. I went on set and fumbled on the first word. Because I was having such an out of body experience like I am really shooting with Shah Rukh Khan,” the actress said.

She went on to say that Ayan Mukerji was present, and he helped her feel better. He instructed her to take as much time as necessary before performing the performance.

In the meantime, Mouni Roy just revealed some BTS images from the Brahmastra filming in Manali in 2019. The actress and director Ayan Mukerji may be seen conversing in one of the photos.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which was made by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, was presented in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

