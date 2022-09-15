Mouni Roy looks gorgeous as she enjoys her beach vacation

Mouni Roy, who is currently enjoying the triumph of her most recent movie, “Brahmastra,” is doing so on a beach island.

The actress posted several photos and videos of herself on her Instagram account, showing herself having a blast at the beach.

Mouni looked as gorgeous as ever in a tiny cut-out flare dress.

Check out her posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni looked as gorgeous as ever in a tiny cut-out flare dress. Her stunning appearance was enhanced by her million-dollar smile. The actress is seen striking fashionable postures on the beach for the camera. She captioned the images, ‘Dance with the waves, Move with the sea, Let the rhythm of water, Set your soul free.’

Mouni has received a lot of affection and praise from different people for her role in the Ayan Mukerji film. In the film, the actress played the part of Junoon. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor played the leading parts in the fantasy drama. Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni were among the actors who appeared in it.

The movie “Brahmastra,” which debuted in theaters on September 9, has been breaking box office records.

