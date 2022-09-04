Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in black and gold saree

Advertisement
  • Mouni Roy looked stunning in a black and gold saree for the Brahmastra promotions.
  • Masaba Gupta was the designer of the saree.
  • Retail price for the item is Rs 20,000.
Mouni Roy is dishing out a hefty amount of glitz in the promotions of Brahmastra. The diva wove six yards of elegance in a classic black-and-gold saree from designer Masaba Gupta’s racks for her most recent outing. We are completely in love with the photographs she posted on Instagram of herself wearing the outfit.

Mouni chose a beautiful black saree for the Brahmastra promotional events in Hyderabad. The pallu and pleats of the crepe dress were embroidered with golden foil. With a sleeveless blouse, Mouni gave the dress some extra flair thanks to the lovely embroidery.

Mouni chose a gorgeous pair of gold jhumkas and a regal gold cuff with matching beading as her accessories. She used big, dark smokey eyes, a lot of blush, and red lipstick for her cosmetics. She finished the look by bunning her hair neatly.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna are among the actors who appear in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The motion picture will debut on September 9.

Also Read

Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos
Mouni Roy weaves ethnic charm in ivory saree: see photos

Mouni Roy pleased her fans with her sizzling pictures. She was stunning...

Next Story