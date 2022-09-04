Mouni Roy working on this magnum opus project

Advertisement
Bollywood entertainer Mouni Roy, who is preparing for the arrival of her impending film Brahmastra, has focused on working with her co-entertainers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to deliver on September 9, 2022.

Mouni addressed how unbelievable her experience was of functioning with individual co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. “I unexpectedly sort of acknowledge why they are the reason they where they are throughout everyday life,” she said. “It had such a great deal an effect as far as the experience that I acquired while shooting this film, the sorts of things that I have learned while shooting this film and just to be a piece of this world, I feel like it’s an honor.”

Discussing Brahmāstra, the film is a dream experience show in view of Indian fanciful ideas. Made and coordinated by Ayan Mukerji, it is delivered by Dharma Productions. It is likewise being said that the film will highlight a broad appearance by Deepika Padukone. It is the primary film to highlight genuine couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. The film will deliver on September 9 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

