Mrunal Thakur talks about her dating life along Shriya Pilgaonkar

Mrunal Thakur exuded dreamy vibes dressed in lime green printed saree
Bollywood stars like Ms. Mrunal Thakur, an actress, like to wear sarees...
Actress Mrunal Thakur has opened up about how she wants to rise in love. As well as what she is looking for in a partner and how she sometimes feels that she wants to have a baby.
Debunking some of the outdated notions around dating in your 30s, actors Mrunal and Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen getting candid about what dating in their 30s looks like. In the second episode of Bumble’s series ‘Dating These Nights’.
In the episode, Mrunal shares what she is looking for in a partner. “I think it’s important for my partner to understand where I am coming from, what is going on in my mind and the profession we are in. There is so much insecurity around us, so all I need right now is a person who is secure enough to embrace this. It’s very rare that you find these kind of people.”
Shriya terms this as “Energy that is not draining” while Mrunal adds, “I call that energy vampire!”
Shriya opens up about how we are conditioned to adhere to society’s gendered, outdated expectations of women. As well as somehow, having a shelf life and challenges the notion, “Pop culture narrative has sold to us that these are our prime years and you need to have the meet-cute moment, the wind has to blow in your hair and you see them and there’s a dramatic palat’.”
