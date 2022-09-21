Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mufti Ismail Menk takes a sip of Pakistani Dhaba tea

Mufti Ismail Menk takes a sip of Pakistani Dhaba tea

Articles
Advertisement
Mufti Ismail Menk takes a sip of Pakistani Dhaba tea

Mufti Ismail Menk takes a sip of Pakistani Dhaba tea

Advertisement

Mufti Ismail Menk is well-known for his compassion and kindness. The eminent cleric, who is beloved by millions of Muslims around the world, has arrived in Sindh to assist those affected by the unprecedented flooding on the ground.

He has arrived in Pakistan amid torrential flood waters, which have inundated one-third of the country.

On his Instagram account, he posted a video clip in which he is seen drinking Pakistani Dhaba tea on his way to Sindh’s affected areas and enjoying every sip.

Also Read

Mathira slams Malala Yousafzai and calls her hypocrite girl
Mathira slams Malala Yousafzai and calls her hypocrite girl

Malala Yousafzai recently came under fire from Mathira. Mathira said that she...

“MashAllah we are having some super Madina tea on a highway in Pakistan. We have stopped on the side beautiful place, amazing experience, lovely culture, amazing people, and this tea MashAllah No.1” he said.

Advertisement

Check out the video here!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mufti Menk (@muftimenkofficial)

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Syra Yousuf bold gym outfit pictures goes viral
Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters
Billie Eilish is speaking her truth about candy haters
Shae Gill's ascension made 2022 great
Shae Gill's ascension made 2022 great
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story