Mufti Ismail Menk takes a sip of Pakistani Dhaba tea

Mufti Ismail Menk is well-known for his compassion and kindness. The eminent cleric, who is beloved by millions of Muslims around the world, has arrived in Sindh to assist those affected by the unprecedented flooding on the ground.

He has arrived in Pakistan amid torrential flood waters, which have inundated one-third of the country.

On his Instagram account, he posted a video clip in which he is seen drinking Pakistani Dhaba tea on his way to Sindh’s affected areas and enjoying every sip.

“MashAllah we are having some super Madina tea on a highway in Pakistan. We have stopped on the side beautiful place, amazing experience, lovely culture, amazing people, and this tea MashAllah No.1” he said.

