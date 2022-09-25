Mushk Kaleem opens up about her family in recent interview

Mushk Kaleem is one of the best models to ever walk the runway.

Mushk and her longtime love Nadir Zia got married.

She recently appeared in an interview.

Mushk Kaleem is a gifted and gorgeous Pakistani model who rose to fame thanks to her sophisticated sense of style, her sultry attractiveness, and her undoubtedly seductive appearance. Undoubtedly, she is a very well-known model in Pakistan’s fashion sector. For her career as a model, Mushk Kaleem has garnered numerous accolades. Mushk and Nadir Zia have a wonderful marriage and a happy home. She recently shared her birthday with her husband.

In “Say It All” with Iffat Omar, Mushk Kalerm disclosed details about her family for the first time, including her mother’s difficulties and the tragic incident involving her father.

In response to a question about her father, Mushk stated, “So my mum (was single) because we lost our father in 2013, he was kidnapped from Nigeria, and he is still missing, it’s been 7 (or more) years without him but I really believe in thanking Allah for whatever you get in life, I was 18 when this happened to me and I realized that life is tough and you have to go through a lot of struggles, well, my father was doing a good job there, after he went missing our mother did all the struggles for us.”

It should be noted that, Kaleem and her longtime love Nadir Zia got married in December 2021. She has walked the runway for many Pakistani designers and served as the face of numerous regional companies.

